VIRAL VIDEO : Korean Traveler Yong Hwi Lee Orders Kulhad Chai, Converses in Hindi during India Exploration

|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Yong Hwi Lee, a traveler from Korea, embarked on a captivating journey through India last year. In one of his videos, he immerses himself in the local culture, showcasing a heartwarming interaction with a shopkeeper. The video captures the essence of cultural exchange as Yong Hwi Lee converses fluently in Hindi while ordering a traditional kulhad chai. This delightful moment not only highlights the beauty of cross-cultural connections but also showcases the traveler's genuine appreciation for India's rich heritage and warm hospitality.

