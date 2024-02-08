trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719091
VIRAL VIDEO: Man's Ingenious Idea Turns Bicycle Tyre into Stylish Dining Table

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
Experience the magic in a viral Instagram reel where a man ingeniously transforms a bicycle tyre into a stylish dining table. Seated on a low stool with a small square table, he balances plates of dal, sabzi, curry, salad, and more on the suspended bicycle wheel. The video unfolds as he effortlessly rotates the wheel, showcasing a delightful blend of innovation and dining flair.

