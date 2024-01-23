trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713107
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Misbah-Ul-Haq's Taunt on Shoaib Malik's 'Family Issues' Amidst Recent Divorce

|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 06:25 PM IST
Follow Us
Shoaib Malik, the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, is back in the spotlight after announcing his marriage to actress Sana Javed following his divorce from Sania Mirza. A resurfaced video adds to the chatter, showing Misbah-ul-Haq taunting Malik about 'family issues' during a cricket talk show. The clip captures Malik expressing happiness about being away from his family, to which Misbah responds with a comment on personal matters. These off-field discussions fuel internet debates.

All Videos

Congress Protest in Thane Against Alleged Attack on Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra
Play Icon0:43
Congress Protest in Thane Against Alleged Attack on Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra
Congress Students Wing Throws Eggs, Demands Resignation of School and Mass Education Minister over Junior Teacher Requirement
Play Icon0:41
Congress Students Wing Throws Eggs, Demands Resignation of School and Mass Education Minister over Junior Teacher Requirement
Badhir News: Myanmar Army Plane crashes at Mizoram Lengpui Airport, 8 Injured
Play Icon3:45
Badhir News: Myanmar Army Plane crashes at Mizoram Lengpui Airport, 8 Injured
UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Aerial Inspection of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya
Play Icon0:48
UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Aerial Inspection of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: What did PM Modi say to Swami Govind Dev Giri while breaking fast after Pran Pratishtha?
Play Icon1:57
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: What did PM Modi say to Swami Govind Dev Giri while breaking fast after Pran Pratishtha?

Trending Videos

Congress Protest in Thane Against Alleged Attack on Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra
play icon0:43
Congress Protest in Thane Against Alleged Attack on Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra
Congress Students Wing Throws Eggs, Demands Resignation of School and Mass Education Minister over Junior Teacher Requirement
play icon0:41
Congress Students Wing Throws Eggs, Demands Resignation of School and Mass Education Minister over Junior Teacher Requirement
Badhir News: Myanmar Army Plane crashes at Mizoram Lengpui Airport, 8 Injured
play icon3:45
Badhir News: Myanmar Army Plane crashes at Mizoram Lengpui Airport, 8 Injured
UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Aerial Inspection of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya
play icon0:48
UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Aerial Inspection of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: What did PM Modi say to Swami Govind Dev Giri while breaking fast after Pran Pratishtha?
play icon1:57
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: What did PM Modi say to Swami Govind Dev Giri while breaking fast after Pran Pratishtha?