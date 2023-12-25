trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702540
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO : PM Modi's Lookalike Pani Puri Vendor with Admirable Resemblance and Admiration

|Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Follow Us
Meet the extraordinary street food vendor who not only looks like PM Modi but also shares his values. Beyond the uncanny resemblance, this vendor, inspired by Modi ji, prioritizes cleanliness at his stall, providing a hygienic and delightful dining experience. A heartwarming story of admiration and dedication to our leader.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Adorable Little Girl's 'Just Looking Like a Wow' Moment Will Melt Your Heart
Play Icon0:39
VIRAL VIDEO : Adorable Little Girl's 'Just Looking Like a Wow' Moment Will Melt Your Heart
VIRAL VIDEO : Beer Freezes Instantly at -64°C in South Pole's Extreme Cold
Play Icon0:17
VIRAL VIDEO : Beer Freezes Instantly at -64°C in South Pole's Extreme Cold
Salman Khan's Dance Steals the Show at Arbaaz Khan's Wedding
Play Icon0:50
Salman Khan's Dance Steals the Show at Arbaaz Khan's Wedding
Arbaaz Khan's Wife Shura Khan Raises Boldness Bar, Draws Comparisons to Malaika Arora
Play Icon0:25
Arbaaz Khan's Wife Shura Khan Raises Boldness Bar, Draws Comparisons to Malaika Arora
PM Modi and President pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Play Icon9:43
PM Modi and President pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Adorable Little Girl's 'Just Looking Like a Wow' Moment Will Melt Your Heart
play icon0:39
VIRAL VIDEO : Adorable Little Girl's 'Just Looking Like a Wow' Moment Will Melt Your Heart
VIRAL VIDEO : Beer Freezes Instantly at -64°C in South Pole's Extreme Cold
play icon0:17
VIRAL VIDEO : Beer Freezes Instantly at -64°C in South Pole's Extreme Cold
Salman Khan's Dance Steals the Show at Arbaaz Khan's Wedding
play icon0:50
Salman Khan's Dance Steals the Show at Arbaaz Khan's Wedding
Arbaaz Khan's Wife Shura Khan Raises Boldness Bar, Draws Comparisons to Malaika Arora
play icon0:25
Arbaaz Khan's Wife Shura Khan Raises Boldness Bar, Draws Comparisons to Malaika Arora
PM Modi and President pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee
play icon9:43
PM Modi and President pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee