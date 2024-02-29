trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726122
VIRAL VIDEO: Rajinikanth Surprises Fans, Donning Police Uniform for Vettaiyan After Darbar Shoot

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Rajinikanth, the eternal cop on screen, is back in action in the police uniform for his upcoming film Vettaiyan. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the movie has Rajinikanth bringing his iconic style to the role. A recent video from the sets in Hyderabad has fans buzzing with excitement. Nicknamed Thalaivar, Rajinikanth, alongside Fahadh Faasil, is shooting for Vettaiyan, where his arrival on set in police attire hints at his character's retired officer taking on the system.

