DNA: Zakir Naik Sparks Controversy in Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 12, 2024, 12:18 AM IST

Controversial preacher Zakir Naik, invited to Pakistan by extremists, has stirred outrage after making derogatory remarks about women and condemning YouTube earnings as haram. This has led to widespread backlash, with even Pakistani citizens issuing a fatwa against him. This exclusive report uncovers the unfolding drama surrounding Zakir Naik’s visit to Pakistan.