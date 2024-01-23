trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712862
VIRAL VIDEO : Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Adorable Moment at Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Bollywood's beloved couple, recently attended the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony, where they were spotted patiently waiting in line to seek the blessings of Ram Lalla. A video capturing the couple standing in the queue has now become viral on social media. In the clip, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen holding Alia Bhatt, and fans have showered praise on them for their calm and humble demeanor during the spiritual visit.

