DNA: Will President's rule be imposed in Bengal?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 12:16 AM IST
After the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the situation in the state has been continuously deteriorating. Since this case, the West Bengal Police has lost the trust of the people. The Mamata Banerjee government of the state is also losing trust. The state government and the police system are also under suspicion regarding this case. In such a situation, an important question has arisen today. Has the time come to impose President's rule in West Bengal?

