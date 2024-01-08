trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707384
VIRAL VIDEO: Snoop Dogg Impressed by the Moves of Rajasthan's Baba Jackson - 'What in the Moon Hop

|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 02:25 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh, popularly known as Baba Jackson, has become a global sensation with his impressive dance videos on TikTok. His talent caught the attention of none other than American rapper Snoop Dogg, who shared a video of Baba Jackson dancing on the streets on Instagram. In response, Snoop Dogg engaged with his fans, prompting a lively discussion. Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul and Mumbai's dancing cop Amol Kamble also joined the conversation, emphasizing the international acclaim that Baba Jackson has achieved with his remarkable dance skills

