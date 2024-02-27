trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725457
VIRAL VIDEO: Snowy Iced Latte Sparks Debate With 40 Million Views On Social Media

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
Lifestyle influencer Nelly is in the spotlight for her 'Snow Latte,' a trendy treat made with fresh snow. However, concerns are surfacing as Nelly claims to use snow straight from the ground. It's essential to be cautious about potential germs and dirt in the snow to ensure a safe and enjoyable treat.

