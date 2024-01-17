trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710661
VIRAL VIDEO: Thief Tries to Grab Phone on Moving Train in Bihar but Faces Consequences

|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 06:10 PM IST
Despite the distressing nature of a robbery, there's an odd sense of satisfaction in seeing swift consequences for the thief. Recently, passengers on a train were unexpectedly treated to such a spectacle as a phone snatcher faced instant justice in front of his would-be victim. The incident was recorded in a widely circulated video, capturing the unsuccessful thief hanging from the moving train after his foiled attempt. This video rapidly gained popularity online, sparking diverse reactions from viewers.

