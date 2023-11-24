trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691923
Watch: Orry Enters As New Wildcard In Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
Orhan Awatramani aka Orry shared an update about his much-anticipated Bigg Boss 17 appearance. A day after news broke that Orry to be seen on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. He confirmed it himself, sharing pictures from the Bigg Boss 17 set.
