videoDetails

WATCH: Parineeti Chopra Spotted Wearing Silver Band On Ring Finger Amid Wedding Rumours With Raghav Chadha

| Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Speculation about Parineeti and Raghav Chadha first started after they were spotted outside a Mumbai restaurant a couple of times.