हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
Mobility
Health Summit & Infra Awards
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
Mobility
Health Summit & Infra Awards
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
Mobility
Health Summit & Infra Awards
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Watch: Vidya Balan spotted with Siddharth Roy Kapur at this book launch
|
Updated:
May 07, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
The dynamic Vidya Balan, accompanied with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, reached at the book launch of Late Arshia Ladak - A wardrobe full of stories.
×
All Videos
13:29
Karnataka Election 2023: Will there be voting on Bajrang Bali in Karnataka elections?
2:23
Amit Shah's public meeting after the road show in Belagavi
6:18
Manipur Violence: Security tightened in violence-hit areas
16:52
Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi's final round campaign in Karnataka
1:39
Karnataka Elections 2023: Amid 'Modi, Modi' Chants, PM Holds 8-Km-Long Road Show In Bengaluru
Trending Videos
13:29
Karnataka Election 2023: Will there be voting on Bajrang Bali in Karnataka elections?
2:23
Amit Shah's public meeting after the road show in Belagavi
6:18
Manipur Violence: Security tightened in violence-hit areas
16:52
Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi's final round campaign in Karnataka
1:39
Karnataka Elections 2023: Amid 'Modi, Modi' Chants, PM Holds 8-Km-Long Road Show In Bengaluru