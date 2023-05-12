NewsVideos
videoDetails

Wedding Bells: Parineeti Chopra's house lights up in Bandra

|Updated: May 12, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha will get engaged on May 13 in Delhi, according to sources. Watch the story...

All Videos

Imran Khan appears in court again today, PTI appeals to supporters to gather in Islamabad
2:51
Imran Khan appears in court again today, PTI appeals to supporters to gather in Islamabad
Adani Hindenburg Case: Supreme Court hearing on all petitions filed on Adani-Hindenburg dispute today
2:2
Adani Hindenburg Case: Supreme Court hearing on all petitions filed on Adani-Hindenburg dispute today
CM Yogi to watch film 'The Kerala Story' with cabinet
1:2
CM Yogi to watch film 'The Kerala Story' with cabinet
Meet Ramveer Tanwar, Environment Activist Who's Killing the Landfill Sites With Urban Jungles
2:28
Meet Ramveer Tanwar, Environment Activist Who's Killing the Landfill Sites With Urban Jungles
Uddhav Thackeray makes big statement during press conference, targets Shinde's govt
1:25
Uddhav Thackeray makes big statement during press conference, targets Shinde's govt

Trending Videos

2:51
Imran Khan appears in court again today, PTI appeals to supporters to gather in Islamabad
2:2
Adani Hindenburg Case: Supreme Court hearing on all petitions filed on Adani-Hindenburg dispute today
1:2
CM Yogi to watch film 'The Kerala Story' with cabinet
2:28
Meet Ramveer Tanwar, Environment Activist Who's Killing the Landfill Sites With Urban Jungles
1:25
Uddhav Thackeray makes big statement during press conference, targets Shinde's govt