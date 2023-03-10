NewsVideos
Zee Exclusive: Sunny Hinduja on journey in Bollywood, method acting and fitness regim

Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
Actor Sunny Hinduja, who has been making headlines for his acts on various OTT platforms, has spoken exclusively to Zee News on his journey in the entertainment industry. Sunny's story is one of true hard work and long, bone-breaking patience that is required to make a name in a thickly crowded Bollywood industry. The actor had started his journey almost a decade ago, however, it took him a long-time to get his first big screen break which came in the form of an antagonist in Kartik Aryan's Shehzada.

