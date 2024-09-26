Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2798538https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-waqf-amendment-bill-triggers-controversy-1-25-crore-emails-flood-jpc-2798538.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Waqf Amendment Bill Triggers Controversy, 1.25 Crore Emails Flood JPC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 02:18 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The proposed Waqf Amendment Bill aimed at 'curbing the powers' of the Waqf Board has stirred a huge debate. To provide feedback on the bill, both Hindu and Muslim organizations launched campaigns, resulting in a staggering 1.25 crore emails sent to the JPC. While many religious leaders urged followers to submit their feedback through QR codes, JPC member Nishikant Dubey raised concerns over the authenticity of these emails.

All Videos

DNA: Omar Abdullah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid PoK Refugees Remark
Play Icon04:52
DNA: Omar Abdullah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid PoK Refugees Remark
DNA: Omar Abdullah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid PoK Refugees Remark
Play Icon05:43
DNA: Omar Abdullah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid PoK Refugees Remark
Rajneeti: Conversion Racket Exposed in Delhi-NCR, Police Take Action
Play Icon35:48
Rajneeti: Conversion Racket Exposed in Delhi-NCR, Police Take Action
Taal Thok Ke: Himachal Pradesh government is going to implement Yogi model
Play Icon42:59
Taal Thok Ke: Himachal Pradesh government is going to implement Yogi model
Pakhandi Baba Controversy: Blanket Baba unsuccessful? See the reality
Play Icon46:14
Pakhandi Baba Controversy: Blanket Baba unsuccessful? See the reality

Trending Videos

DNA: Omar Abdullah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid PoK Refugees Remark
play icon4:52
DNA: Omar Abdullah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid PoK Refugees Remark
DNA: Omar Abdullah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid PoK Refugees Remark
play icon5:43
DNA: Omar Abdullah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid PoK Refugees Remark
Rajneeti: Conversion Racket Exposed in Delhi-NCR, Police Take Action
play icon35:48
Rajneeti: Conversion Racket Exposed in Delhi-NCR, Police Take Action
Taal Thok Ke: Himachal Pradesh government is going to implement Yogi model
play icon42:59
Taal Thok Ke: Himachal Pradesh government is going to implement Yogi model
Pakhandi Baba Controversy: Blanket Baba unsuccessful? See the reality
play icon46:14
Pakhandi Baba Controversy: Blanket Baba unsuccessful? See the reality