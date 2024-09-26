videoDetails

DNA: Waqf Amendment Bill Triggers Controversy, 1.25 Crore Emails Flood JPC

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 02:18 AM IST

The proposed Waqf Amendment Bill aimed at 'curbing the powers' of the Waqf Board has stirred a huge debate. To provide feedback on the bill, both Hindu and Muslim organizations launched campaigns, resulting in a staggering 1.25 crore emails sent to the JPC. While many religious leaders urged followers to submit their feedback through QR codes, JPC member Nishikant Dubey raised concerns over the authenticity of these emails.