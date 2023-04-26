हिन्दी
News
Videos
videoDetails
Chhattisgarh: Security forces encounter with Naxalites in Dantewada
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 26, 2023, 03:46 PM IST
Security forces encounter with Naxalites in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh. Naxalites have blown up a vehicle with a bomb.
×
