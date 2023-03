videoDetails

Deshhit: What are the symptoms of H3N2 Influenza?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 09:26 PM IST

After Corona, now a new virus has entered the country. New cases of H3N2 virus are being found. The increase in the cases of H3N2 has created fear among the general public. See in this report the answers to all your questions on the new virus.