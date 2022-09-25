NewsVideos

Do not ignore these symptoms of Silent Heart Attack.

|Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 08:12 AM IST
A heart attack can happen even without any obvious signs. One of these is a silent heart attack, some of which can be seen in the morning.

All Videos

आलस से हो रही दुनियाभर में मौतें! -WHO
4:11
आलस से हो रही दुनियाभर में मौतें! -WHO
Breaking News : BJP only does Hindu-Muslim- Asaduddin Owaisi
4:16
Breaking News : BJP only does Hindu-Muslim- Asaduddin Owaisi
The China Files: Why is China eyeing Ladakh?
26:23
The China Files: Why is China eyeing Ladakh?
Agenda India Ka : The Complete Truth of Doval's Operation 'Octopus'
30:15
Agenda India Ka : The Complete Truth of Doval's Operation 'Octopus'
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 24, 2022
4:0
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 24, 2022

Trending Videos

4:11
आलस से हो रही दुनियाभर में मौतें! -WHO
4:16
Breaking News : BJP only does Hindu-Muslim- Asaduddin Owaisi
26:23
The China Files: Why is China eyeing Ladakh?
30:15
Agenda India Ka : The Complete Truth of Doval's Operation 'Octopus'
4:0
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 24, 2022
#HeartAttack #HeartAttackReason #HeartAttackYoung #HeartAttackSymptoms,