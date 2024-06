videoDetails

Peace Negotiations Between Russia and Ukraine Failed

| Updated: Jun 17, 2024, 03:06 PM IST

Putin's mission of destruction Why we are saying this can be understood from the fact that the attempt to make peace between Russia and Ukraine has completely failed. A peace summit was held in Switzerland and 90 countries participated in it but Russia was not invited to it. While Putin is adamant on his conditions, Zelensky has also demanded the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.