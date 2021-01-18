10th and 12th grade schools to open in Delhi, will have to follow the guidelines

Schools in Delhi reopen for class 10,12 after a gap of more than nine months. Schools are allowed to reopen with the COVID-19 protocol.

India
10th and 12th grade schools to open in Delhi, will have to follow the guidelines
No
Delhi
Delhi schools
India
Delhi govt
India schools
Zee News
Zee News Videos
