UP BJP breaks all previous records of Membership Campaign

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 10, 2024, 10:48 AM IST

BJP has broken all the records in UP. BJP has broken all previous records of membership campaign in UP. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has created a new record for BJP membership campaign in UP. So far, more than two crore members of the party have been made in UP.