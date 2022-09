11-year-old's body found in Nuh Madrasa, Haryana

The body of an 11-year-old boy was found in a madrasa in Nuh, Haryana. A child named Sameer was missing for the last 3 days. The police have started investigating the matter by registering an FIR.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

