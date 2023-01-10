NewsVideos
videoDetails

131 people dies of heart attack due to severe cold in UP's Kanpur

|Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 09:49 AM IST
In this section, you will find the top stories of the day. Segment Zee Top 50 is a part of important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news.

All Videos

12 People Killed In Anti-Government Protests In Peru
1:23
12 People Killed In Anti-Government Protests In Peru
100 People Of 25 Families Converts Their Religion To Christianity in Jharkhand's Koderma
14:56
100 People Of 25 Families Converts Their Religion To Christianity in Jharkhand's Koderma
Supreme Court To Conduct Hearing On Joshimath Land Sinking Case After Avimukteshwaranand Swami Files A Plea
0:49
Supreme Court To Conduct Hearing On Joshimath Land Sinking Case After Avimukteshwaranand Swami Files A Plea
Rishi Sunak and other ministers to lose 2024 elections? All you need to know
Rishi Sunak and other ministers to lose 2024 elections? All you need to know
36 Trains of Northern Railways Delayed Due to Cold And Dense Fog
1:9
36 Trains of Northern Railways Delayed Due to Cold And Dense Fog

Trending Videos

1:23
12 People Killed In Anti-Government Protests In Peru
14:56
100 People Of 25 Families Converts Their Religion To Christianity in Jharkhand's Koderma
0:49
Supreme Court To Conduct Hearing On Joshimath Land Sinking Case After Avimukteshwaranand Swami Files A Plea
Rishi Sunak and other ministers to lose 2024 elections? All you need to know
1:9
36 Trains of Northern Railways Delayed Due to Cold And Dense Fog
Kanpur,kanpur heart attack,kanpur heart attack news today,kanpur heart attack news,Heart attack,heart attack in kanpur,heart attack in kanpur news,heart attack in kanpur 2023,Kanpur News,kanpur cold news,kanpur cold,kanpur cold wave,kanpur cold death,kanpur cold heart attack,kanpur winter,kanpur winter death,kanpur weather,kanpur weather news today,kanpur weather today,kanpur weather report,Weather,weather update today,weather in kanpur,cold in up,