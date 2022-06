133 Gold coins found in raids at the house of close relatives of Satyendra Jain

In the raids conducted at the houses of close relatives of Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, Rs 2 crore 23 lakh has been found from Ram Prakash Jewellers while about Rs 41 lakh has been found from Vaibhav Jain's house. ED has also got 133 gold coins in this raid.