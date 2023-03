videoDetails

14 Opposition parties reaches Supreme Court, files petition against Title misuse of ED-CB

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

After the meeting, 14 opposition parties have now reached the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the opposition has filed a petition in the Supreme Court regarding the misuse of ED and CBI. Know in detail in this report about which matters the opposition has filed this petition.