Remember ‘Pakadua Shaadi’? Bihar’s Forced Marriage Trend Resurfaces

Sonam | Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 09:32 PM IST

The infamous “Pakadua Shaadi” of Bihar, where eligible men, often from good families or with secure jobs, were kidnapped and forced into marriage, is back in the spotlight. This practice, once a trend in certain areas, involved coercion, often with the groom held at gunpoint. Recent incidents have brought back those memories, shedding light on a dark chapter of Bihar’s wedding traditions.