videoDetails

16 People Dies Of Heart Attack In UP's Kanpur Due To Severe Cold

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

Heart attack cases are being reported from UP's Kanpur amid severe winter in North India.16 people dies of heart attack in Kanpur in the last 24 hours. This includes not only the elderly but also people near the age of 30.