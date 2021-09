2-year-old fell from window while watching cartoon on mobile

If your child is small and you also get busy in household chores by giving mobile to your child, then this news is very important for you. In Surat, Gujarat, a two-year-old child was watching a cartoon in a mobile, meanwhile, when his mother's attention was shifted from the child, the child fell down from the fourth floor. After which a CCTV video of the incident has also surfaced.