20 years of Kargil War: IAF turns Gwalior Air Base into war theatre, recreates Tiger Hill attack

Commemorating 20 years of the Kargil War, the IAF on Monday turned the Gwalior air base virtually into a conflict theatre, with dramatic reenactment of some of the milestones of the operation in 1999. In a symbolic 'recreation' of the Tiger Hill attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Drass-Kargil area, the air force used the Mirage 2000 aircraft and explosives were blown up on a 'model hill' to recreate the crucial events of the war.