videoDetails

2024 Elections: Nitish Kumar lashes out at BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 10:15 PM IST

There has been an uproar regarding the 2024 elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who reached Champaran in Bihar, lashed out at CM Nitish Kumar. At the same time, Nitish Kumar also attacked the BJP.