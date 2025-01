videoDetails

7 killed, 40 injured in stage collapse at Jain religious event in UP's Baghpat

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 28, 2025, 12:40 PM IST

Baghpat Accident: There has been a big accident during the Jain Nirvana Festival in Baghpat. More than two dozen people were injured in this accident. The injured are being admitted to the hospital.