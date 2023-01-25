हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
Budget 2023
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
3 People Dies During Firing in America's Washington
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Jan 25, 2023, 09:18 AM IST
Incidents of shootings are coming to fore one after the other in America. Today, once again there has been a shootout incident in Washington. Three people have died in this incident.
×
All Videos
13:41
BBC Documentary enters in JNU Controversies
5:10
Tukde Gang Creates Ruckus in JNU at midnight
6:11
Pathan' movie to release in theaters today, Hindu organizations' protest intensifies
18:2
Jyotish Guru Show: Know how will be your day today
3:39
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution of your problem
Trending Videos
13:41
BBC Documentary enters in JNU Controversies
5:10
Tukde Gang Creates Ruckus in JNU at midnight
6:11
Pathan' movie to release in theaters today, Hindu organizations' protest intensifies
18:2
Jyotish Guru Show: Know how will be your day today
3:39
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution of your problem
Washington shooting,Shooting,Washington,mass shooting,nbc washington,yakima washington shooting,random shooting washington,washinton state shooting,Washington DC,dc shooting,Shootings,Washington state,yakima washington,washington dc news,washington county,Bronx shooting,washington heights,yakima shooting,Chicago Shooting,washington (us state),Mass shootings,shootings in dc,Fatal shooting,shooting yakima,school shooting,police shooting,Zee News,