3 PFI workers arrested from Telangana

3 PFI workers have been arrested from Telangana. All three are accused of brainwashing the youth. These people used to trick the youth in the name of karate training.

| Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 09:26 PM IST

3 PFI workers have been arrested from Telangana. All three are accused of brainwashing the youth. These people used to trick the youth in the name of karate training.