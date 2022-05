3 types of weapons use for Sidhu Moose Wala murder, says Punjab DGP

Punjabi singer Sidhu Musewala was shot dead in Mansa. More than 30 bullet marks were found on Musewala's jeep. Gangster Goldie took responsibility for the murder. The police interrogated the Kala Jathedi gang and the Kala Rana gang last night in Tihar Jail.