300 C-60 personnel involved in Gadchiroli operation

300 C-60 personnel were involved in the Gadchiroli operation. At the same time, the bodies of the slain Naxalites were found in their uniform. According to the information, more than 100 Naxalites were present in the camp before the encounter. Gadchiroli SP Ankit Goyal said, got inputs from Intelligence two days ago