'37% Muslims died in encounters in UP', alleges Asaduddin Owaisi over CM Yogi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleges Uttar Pradesh's CM Yogi Adityanath of his selective approach of conducting encounters of criminals in the state. '37% of criminals who dies in the encounter are muslims', Owaisi added. He also mentioned that it will now be impossible for the BJP govt to come back in power in the state.