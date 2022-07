4-storey building collapses in Shimla's Chaupal

There is a bad news coming from Shimla where a 4 storey building has collapsed. Heavy damage is feared. There was also a bank and dhaba in this building.

| Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 02:36 PM IST

There is a bad news coming from Shimla where a 4 storey building has collapsed. Heavy damage is feared. There was also a bank and dhaba in this building.