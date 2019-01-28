हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W1H: HD Kumaraswamy offers to quit as Karnataka CM

The friction in the uneasy alliance between the Congress and the Janata Dal (S) in Karnataka escalated today with chief minister HD Kumaraswamy threatening to quit and accusing Congress MLAs of ‘crossing the line’.

Jan 28, 2019, 17:12 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: Dharma Sansad begins at Prayagraj today

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close