5W1H: High alert in Delhi-NCR after IB warns of terror strike by JeM

A high alert has been sounded in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) in the wake of a warning from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) that Pakistan-backed terror outfits Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) may carry out terror attacks in the city during the upcoming festivals.