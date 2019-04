5W1H: I do not know PM Modi’s Caste, says Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress’s general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) on Sunday said that she had no idea about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s caste. While addressing a rally in Bahraich, Vadra asserted that Opposition and the Congress leaders are only raising issues related to development. “We have never made any personal remarks against him,” she added. Watch this video to know more.