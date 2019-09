5W1H: Murder of Pakistani Hindu girl sparks protest in Karachi

People staged a protest on the streets of Karachi against the murder of a Sindhi Hindu girl. The girl, Namrita Chandani was found with a rope tied to her neck in Sindh’s Larkana. Chandani was a final year student of Bibi Asifa Dental College in Pakistan. In '5W1H', We take you to the crux of the news story. We tell you - What, Where, When, Why, Whom & How of the news story which helps you to understand it better.