हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W1H: NIA registers first FIR in Pulwama terror attack case

NIA has registered the first FIR in Pulwama terror attack case. Watch this video to know more.

Feb 20, 2019, 18:24 PM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

Masood Azhar is in Pakistan's Bahawalpur, arrest him: Amarinder Singh