60 year old 'Spiderman' in France

On the occasion of his birthday in France, Spiderman became 60-year-old, climbed a 48-floor building - 60-year-old 'Spiderman', see special report

| Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

On the occasion of his birthday in France, Spiderman became 60-year-old, climbed a 48-floor building - 60-year-old 'Spiderman', see special report