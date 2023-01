videoDetails

'678 houses had cracks,' says Chamoli's DM on Joshimath Crisis

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

The houses and hotels in Joshimath which are in the danger zone; the houses which have cracks will be demolished. The houses in the danger zone have been evacuated by the administration. On Joshimath Crisis, Chamoli's DM said that 678 houses have developed cracks and an investigation team has been formed.