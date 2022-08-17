7 accused arrested in the mob lynching case in Alwar, Rajasthan

So far 7 accused have been arrested in the mob lynching case in Alwar, Rajasthan. The family members demand that a case should be registered under the sections of mob lynching. The big question is who is the real mastermind behind the killing.

| Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 02:47 PM IST

So far 7 accused have been arrested in the mob lynching case in Alwar, Rajasthan. The family members demand that a case should be registered under the sections of mob lynching. The big question is who is the real mastermind behind the killing.