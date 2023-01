videoDetails

70% of construction work of Shri Ram Mandir has been completed

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 05:36 PM IST

70 percent of the construction work of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya has been completed. General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Champat Rai said that the work of the first phase will be completed by August 2023.