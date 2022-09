8 MLAs of Goa Congress join BJP

8 MLAs of Goa Congress have joined BJP. Where on one hand Rahul Gandhi is trying to strengthen the party through Bharat Jodo Yatra. In such a situation, Congress MLAs in Goa, joining BJP is a big setback for the party.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 02:47 PM IST

