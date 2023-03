videoDetails

A 7-year-old boy fell into a 'borewell' in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh.

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 05:31 PM IST

In Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha, 7-year-old Lokesh has fallen into a borewell. After which a team of NDRF has left for Vidisha to rescue the innocent. Night vision camera has been inserted in borewell.